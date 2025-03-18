Nagpur violence: Minister Bawankule to visit violence-hit areas, review situation

Nagpur: State Revenue Minister and Nagpur district guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankuke on Tuesday rushed to the city. He will visit the violence-affected areas and hold a meeting with the police officials.

Minister Bawankule, who held a marathon meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night, will take stock of the situation.

He has appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours but to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, and law and order. Bawankule hinted that the state government has taken the Monday violence quite seriously and will make all efforts to restore peace and harmony in Nagpur.

City police commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singhal said so far the police have taken 47 people into custody and have lodged four FIRs with regard to violence, stone pelting, arson and attack on police and fire brigade personnel. About 15 police personnel, including three deputy police commissioners, are seriously injured.

The police sources said three DCP-rank police officers were seriously injured.

DCP Niketan Kadam, who was bleeding profusely after being attacked with an axe on his hand last night, has been admitted to the hospital in a seriously injured condition. DCP Shashikant Satav fractured his leg and was also admitted to the hospital.

DCP Archit Chandak has suffered a serious ligament injury and was under medical examination.

DCP Rahul Madane was also hit by a stone but is currently on duty.

According to police sources, 55 social media accounts allegedly spreading objectionable videos and content are under the radar. The violence broke out between two groups on Monday evening over the demolition of Aurangzeb's grave issue. Both the groups resorted to stone pelting and arson in which several vehicles were damaged while a few were burnt.

The residents of Chitnis Park have shared their experiences. “The incident happened between 7 and 8 p.m. yesterday when a mob suddenly attacked our area with iron rods and stones. Some people from the mob started throwing big stones. We were all in our houses. My husband and son were outside. After the crowd increased, I called them home. By the time they came home, heavy stone pelting was underway. The police arrived at the scene. It was visible that some people had come with arms to hit the police. However, the police were making all efforts to disperse the mob and avoid further violence,” said a housewife who claims she has yet to recover from the shock.

An IT professional, who was working from home and witness to the violence, claimed that the mob had come fully prepared. “They threw big stones at our four-wheelers and set a few vehicles on fire.”

A resident from the adjoining locality said, "The windows of a house in the Bhaldarpura area were vandalized. A large stone was thrown at a car parked outside the house. The stone weighed about 30 to 35 kg.”

The police sources said the situation is under control. A large number of police personnel havee been deployed in the Mahal area where the clashes started Monday night.