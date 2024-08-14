NALCO net profit rises 72 pc to Rs 601 cr

Bhubaneswar: NationalAluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, has shown exceptional performance in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 registering robust operational and financial performances. According to the results taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors in Bhubaneswar on Monday, NALCO has reported impressive results in the 1st quarter ending June 30 for FY 2024-25 registering 72 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 601 crore from Rs 349 crore achieved in the corresponding period of previous year as against reported revenue from operation of Rs 2,856 crore during this quarter.

The results achieved during Q1 of FY 25 is on account of various factors such as cost-efficient operation, positive domestic business environment coupled with improvement in international metal prices. NALCO’s robust Q1 reflects the company’s strong commitment to excel and sustained manufacturing momentum, said NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra. Moreover, effective operationalisation of in-house captive coal from Utkal D coal block contributed significantly to the bottom line, he said.