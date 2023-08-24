Nandankanan Zoo plans to allow night visits

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park have submitted a proposal for allowing people to visit the zoo during night.

A master plan to keep the Nandankanan Zoo open for visitors for a specified period has been submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The proposal is to allow the visitors from 6 pm to 7 pm or from 7 pm to 8 pm, sources said.

The master plan has been prepared in accordance with the instructions of the Central government. While all zoo authorities used to submit a master plan for 10 years, this time it has been submitted for 20 years.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sushil Kumar Popli said a proposal has also been made in the master plan for the expansion of the area of Nandankanan Zoo by including Krushnaprasad and Chudanga forest.

With these additions, the total area of Nandankanan Zoo will go up to 1,043 hectares. These proposals have to be approved by the government, he said.