Narendra Modi to review progress of govt projects with Assam ministers

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of various Central government projects in Assam in a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

The state health minister Kehab Mahanta said: "Prime Minister will sit with us on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. He would first go to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Conrad Sangma in Shillong after landing at Guwahati in the morning. Modi would also attend the oath taking program of Neiphiu Rio in Nagaland in the evening. He would return to Guwahati from Kohima."

During his night halt at Guwahati, Modi will meet the Assam Ministers.

Mahanta said that Prime Minister is likely to take stock of the various state government flagship schemes. The state government will present department-wise work status of different projects.

"We hope Modi will guide us on the progress of departmental work. We are looking forward to the meeting," Mahanta added.

The Prime Minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Chief Minister-elect Manik Saha in Tripura.

Modi is set to return to Delhi on after the program.