National Space Day observed

Dhenkanal: An insightful session and exhibition on “From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons” highlighting the space heritage in India was organised on the occasion of National Space Day at Dhenkanal Science Centre here on Saturday. The centre is functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, government of India.

District Science Officer M M Rout held an interactive session with the students. He spoke on zodiac symbols, space exploration and also on Aditya-L1, which is India’s first dedicated space-based observatory mission to study the Sun. He posed questions to the students on the topic of Chandrayaan 1 and 2 lunar missions. Addressing the students, IIMC Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan spoke on the role of media in spreading awareness about science among the youths. India is taking the lead in space science, innovation and scientific development. Students should develop curiosity to know the unknown in the science world, he said.

Later, Prof Pradhan and M M Rout released a brief information- cum-explainer sheet on new design on exhibition on Space Heritage. Students from various schools and colleges participated in the programme.