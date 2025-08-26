Live
- AP Government Prepares for Heavy Rains Amid Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure Area
- Janhvi Kapoor: My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage was full of aggression, internal struggle
- TN govt sets September 30 deadline for dog breeders, shops to register after pit bull attack
- Rise in accidents involving BMTC electric buses; four deaths in a week
- Prajavani receives 102 complaints
- Mega job drive held
- Govt will fulfill poor's dream of owning a home: MLA
- Residents in Gadwal grapple in dark as streetlights fail
- Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi
- Pooja material distributed across 711 ancient temples
National Space Day observed
Dhenkanal: An insightful session and exhibition on “From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons” highlighting the space heritage in India was organised on...
Dhenkanal: An insightful session and exhibition on “From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons” highlighting the space heritage in India was organised on the occasion of National Space Day at Dhenkanal Science Centre here on Saturday. The centre is functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, government of India.
District Science Officer M M Rout held an interactive session with the students. He spoke on zodiac symbols, space exploration and also on Aditya-L1, which is India’s first dedicated space-based observatory mission to study the Sun. He posed questions to the students on the topic of Chandrayaan 1 and 2 lunar missions. Addressing the students, IIMC Regional Director Prof Anand Pradhan spoke on the role of media in spreading awareness about science among the youths. India is taking the lead in space science, innovation and scientific development. Students should develop curiosity to know the unknown in the science world, he said.
Later, Prof Pradhan and M M Rout released a brief information- cum-explainer sheet on new design on exhibition on Space Heritage. Students from various schools and colleges participated in the programme.