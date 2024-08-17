Nationwide Protests continue as Doctors Demand Justice for doctor Murdered in Kolkata

The doctors across India are staging significant protests in response to the tragic murder of a physician in Kolkata, underscoring escalating concerns about violence against medical professionals. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide 24-hour bandh to highlight their grievances.

Protests have erupted in major cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, Tirupati and Hyderabad, as medical practitioners come together to voice their demands for safety and justice. In Hyderabad, a large rally commenced from the Secunderabad Parade Ground and concluded at the Clock Tower, with participants calling for immediate action to safeguard healthcare workers.

At NIMS Hospital, routine medical services have been severely disrupted, with only emergency services operating. The protesting doctors are demanding enhanced protection for their community and justice for the victim's family, advocating for the introduction of a new law to protect medical personnel from violence.

Tirupati's RUIA Hospital Doctors and boycotted duties in response to the brutal incident, which has prompted hundreds of patients from Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts to gather at the hospital, desperately seeking medical attention.

The strike is set to continue until 6 AM on Sunday, as doctors across the nation unite to draw attention to their plight and seek lasting solutions to the violence that plagues their profession.