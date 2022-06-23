Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican city. He expressed his pleasure meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished His Holiness good health and a long life.

On behalf of Odisha and her people CM presented His Holiness a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the Tree of Life. Pattachitra is a unique ancient traditional, cloth based scroll painting from Odisha. This art form is known for its intricate detail, natural colors and mythological themes. It shows the unique expertise of the skilled crafts persons of Odisha Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were happy to see Chief Minister Sri Patnaik, they wished him well.