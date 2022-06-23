  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican city. He expressed his pleasure meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience.
x

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican city. He expressed his pleasure meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience.

Highlights

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican city. He expressed his pleasure meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished His Holiness good health and a long life.

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican city. He expressed his pleasure meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished His Holiness good health and a long life.

On behalf of Odisha and her people CM presented His Holiness a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the Tree of Life. Pattachitra is a unique ancient traditional, cloth based scroll painting from Odisha. This art form is known for its intricate detail, natural colors and mythological themes. It shows the unique expertise of the skilled crafts persons of Odisha Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were happy to see Chief Minister Sri Patnaik, they wished him well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X