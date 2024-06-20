Naveen Patnaik To Lead Opposition In Odisha Assembly After BJD's Electoral Defeat

Live
Just In
Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Wednesday that he would serve as the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly.
Addressing the media, Patnaik stated that this decision was made during the BJD's legislature party meeting.
"We convened a meeting with the BJD MLAs, during which I expressed my congratulations and gratitude. They have elected me as both the leader of the opposition and the leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.
Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik was designated as the chief whip of the opposition in the House.
Patnaik also appointed Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip of the opposition in the assembly.
The BJD, which governed the state for 24 years, was recently unseated by the BJP in the latest assembly elections.