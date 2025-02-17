Naveen raises concern over high inflation

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday expressed concern over the “high inflation rate” in Odisha and urged the State’s BJP government to focus on issues such as “deteriorating law and order situation, rising prices, farmers’ woes and unemployment.” Patnaik, a former five-time chief minister of Odisha, was participating in the debate on ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the Governor’s address to the Assembly.

“I am shocked to know that Odisha is among the top three States grappling with high inflation. While Kerala recorded inflation at 6.76 per cent, the two double-engine States — Odisha and Chhattisgarh — recorded 6.05 per cent and 5.85 per cent inflation respectively,” he said.

Stating that this data was from a recent report of the Centre, Patnaik said the Union government has advised the State government to take immediate steps to control price rise.

“The present government is trying to take credit for the achievements of the previous BJD government,” Patnaik claimed, adding that instead of resorting to taking false credit, it should focus on addressing pressing issues such as deteriorating law and order situation, rising prices, farmers’ woes and unemployment.

Noting that the Governor’s address should be the roadmap for development and welfare of the people, Patnaik said, “But unfortunately, political overtones have completely destroyed its sanctity. This is totally uncalled for… I would rather say the Governor’s address lacked vision. It is easy to blame others and shower flower petals on your own. People are watching everything.”

During the Assembly election last year, the BJP made promises about paddy procurement and assured the farmers of ending ‘katni-chhatni’ (deduction in a certain amount of grain) but there is a huge difference in the words and deeds of this government, he said.

“Under the double-engine government (BJP governments in both Centre and state), ‘katni-chhatni’ has doubled. The BJP government in the State has betrayed the farmers. They are on the road now. They are dying by suicide for not getting adequate compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rain in December last year,” Patnaik claimed.

The former chief minister claimed that during his rule, cultivators used to get compensation for crop loss. Elaborating his deterioration of law and order charge, Patnaik said, “Atrocities against women are on the rise.

Theft and dacoity cases have become common. Even the capital city is not immune to it. Under the double-engine government, double theft attempts were made on the house of a former minister in a high-security area.”

Even when the President and the Prime Minister were in the city, the citizens were shocked by the incidence of a broad daylight murder in a crowded place, he said.