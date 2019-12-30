Trending :
Home  > News > National

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Highlights

The Indian Navy has banned the use of smart phones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board ships.

The Indian Navy has banned the use of smart phones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board ships. Naval authorities have also banned the use of the social media giant, Facebook on board ships.

The Navy took the strict step after seven personnel of the Indian Navy were caught leaking sensitive information to enemy intelligence agencies using social media. Among the platforms used to leak sensitive information was the social media website, Facebook.

The seven naval personnel in question were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police following inputs from central intelligence agencies. The racket is believed to have links to Pakistan and all the naval personal in question including a Hawala operator were reportedly sending sensitive information with regard to naval vessels and submarines to Pakistan.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships30 Dec 2019 5:00 AM GMT

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy


Top