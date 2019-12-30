Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

The Indian Navy has banned the use of smart phones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board ships. Naval authorities have also banned the use of the social media giant, Facebook on board ships.

The Navy took the strict step after seven personnel of the Indian Navy were caught leaking sensitive information to enemy intelligence agencies using social media. Among the platforms used to leak sensitive information was the social media website, Facebook.

The seven naval personnel in question were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police following inputs from central intelligence agencies. The racket is believed to have links to Pakistan and all the naval personal in question including a Hawala operator were reportedly sending sensitive information with regard to naval vessels and submarines to Pakistan.

