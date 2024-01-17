Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River

New Delhi: A team of Indian Navy's officers will trek the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji on Tuesday.

The CNS handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to the team leader Cdr Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

The team comprising 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval Ensign, officials added.

The Ministry of Defence said the expedition embodies the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and aims to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions.

