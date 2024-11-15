NCB, Gujarat ATS seize 500 Kg of drugs in joint op in Porbandar

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a joint operation at Porbandar, resulting in the seizure of 500 kgs of illegal drugs on Friday.

The operation, which began late on Thursday night, took place along the Porbandar beach and extended into the early hours of Friday.

According to officials, the NCB's Delhi team had received Intelligence about a boat carrying a large quantity of drugs heading toward Porbandar in Gujarat's coastal waters. Acting on this crucial tip-off, security agencies launched an operation that successfully intercepted the vessel and confiscated the drugs.

The consignment, valued in crores, was found in the middle of the sea, highlighting the sophisticated methods employed by drug traffickers to smuggle contraband.

Investigations are now underway to uncover the origins of the drug shipment, the intended recipients, and the broader network involved in this illegal trade. Authorities are intensifying their efforts to trace the source and identify the key players behind this operation.

This is not the first instance of a large-scale drug bust in Gujarat. The state has witnessed a surge in drug-related activities, particularly in its coastal regions. Coastal cities such as Dwarka, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath have frequently been at the centre of drug seizures.

Earlier on October 14, a joint operation by Delhi Police and Gujarat Police led to the seizure of Colombian cocaine worth an estimated Rs 6,000 crore. This operation was conducted at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat and was connected to the busting of an international drug ring in Delhi two weeks earlier. During that raid also, approximately 500 kilograms of cocaine were recovered, making it one of the largest seizures in recent history.