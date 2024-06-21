NCC cadets perform Yoga at iconic sites across country

New Delhi: Nearly eight lakh National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on Friday performed Yoga at several schools, colleges and iconic sites such as Sun Temple in Odisha's Konark, Red Fort in Delhi, Dal Lake in Srinagar, and Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad among others, to observe the International Yoga Day.



The Defence Ministry in a statement said that Chief of the Army Staff-designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is currently Vice Chief of the Army Staff, led the celebrations at an event organised by the Indian Army Headquarters in Delhi. He performed asanas with DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, other senior officers and about 250 NCC cadets.

Addressing the cadets, the DG NCC extolled the benefits of yoga and urged them to incorporate the practice in their daily routines to sustain physical and mental health.

"Yoga is an immensely powerful tool for augmenting our overall health and well-being. It ensures the harmony of body and mind, which is paramount for the holistic development of our youth," he said.

Iconic places where the NCC cadets performed yoga also included Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh's Sanchi, Gateway of India (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Nainital Lake (Nainital, Uttarakhand), Jhansi Fort (Jhansi, UP), and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.