NCC to use Rangeilunda airstrip to train cadets

Berhampur: At a time when the two-decade old demand for establishment of an airport at Rangeilunda in Ganjam district has become feeble, the State government has come forward to use Rangeilunda airstrip for flying training of NCC cadets.

As airports at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda remain busy and may hamper NCC cadets' flying training, Rangeilunda airstrip was found suitable for microlite flying.

Hangars and stowage facilities would be available at Rangeilunda airstrip to facilitate training of the NCC cadets, said NCC Group Commander Sachin Gupta. The Commerce and Transport Department has already sanctioned permission for it, he said.

Earlier, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and the NCC Directorate, Odisha had decided to choose unused airstrips in different parts of the State for flying training of NCC cadets. The NCC Directorate identified Rangeilunda airstrip to be suitable for microlite flying and constructed infrastructure, sources said.

Two of the 29 NCC units in Odisha are air squadrons which cover eastern and western Odisha. The squadron had enrolled over 800 cadets last year. DG NCC had sanctioned two microlite aircraft and one flying simulator for the squadron. One of the aircraft allotted to the air squadron was brought to Biju Patnaik International Airport in June last year.

Group Commander Gupta visited Rangeilunda airstrip on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida and a team of the Department of Commerce and Transport also visited Rangeilunda airstrip for scientific and technical assessment to develop it further. Acquisition of some private land and cutting of some trees is under process, the Collector said.