NCP intensifies poll campaign, hits the ground with 150 LED vans

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday further intensified its campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls with the party roping in 150 LED vans to convey its achievements and promises to the voters.

NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar flagged off the LED vans from the party office in Mumbai.

These LED vans will travel across the state to reach out to people with developmental works done by the NCP for various sections of society and its people-centric poll promises.

With audio-video campaign materials, three LED vans will travel in each Assembly constituency being contested by the NCP to spread the messages and welfare works undertaken by Ajit Pawar.

To find newer ways to connect with voters, the party also experimented with Artificial Intelligence.

On the occasion, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare said these LED vans would highlight the government's welfare schemes including the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' which provides Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women. Over 2.5 crore women have already received the benefits of the Ladki Bahin scheme and Baliraja Vij Savlat scheme through which the government was providing electricity waiver to over 44 lakh farmers.

He reiterated NCP's commitment to work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra and exuded confidence that Mahayuti will return to power to serve the people of the state. He asserted that NCP will have a better strike rate in terms of winning seats in Assembly polls.

Responding to a media query about an alleged controversial remark made by a BJP leader on Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter, Tatkare underlined that both Mahayuti and NCP believe in dignity in public life.

"Yashwantrao Chavan has shown us how to engage in politics in a dignified and civilised way. We should continue this tradition by communicating our words and ideas respectfully," added Tatkare.

Ahead of polling on November 20, dozens of prominent leaders of different parties, including MLAs Zeeshan Siddique (Vandre East), Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) and Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri), joined the NCP.

Earlier this week, senior congress tribal leader Bharat Gavit joined the party. Shiv Sena UBT Pune district president Dnyaneshwar (Mauli) Aaba Katke, former Minister Rajkumar Badole and former MLA Kalyanrao Patil were among others who joined the party.

Earlier this month, veteran actor Sayaji Shinde joined the NCP and was one of the 27 campaigners for the party.







