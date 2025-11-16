NDA begins govt formation talks after historic victory in Bihar

Patna: Following NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, hectic political activity has begun around the formation of the new government in the state.

Senior leaders of the BJP, JD(U), and allied parties have intensified discussions on power sharing, Cabinet composition, and the swearing-in ceremony.

Since Saturday morning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence at 1 Aney Marg has turned into the centre of political deliberations.

JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh were among the first to arrive at the Chief Minister's house.

Soon after, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also visited Nitish Kumar for detailed discussions. Senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shyam Rajak, along with newly-elected MLAs and officials, later joined the meeting.

According to sources, these meetings are focussed on finalising the Cabinet structure, deciding portfolios, and preparing for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. After meeting Nitish Kumar, LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan credited the NDA’s massive win to the Chief Minister’s leadership and unity efforts.

He highlighted that Nitish Kumar’s decision to visibly support the alliance — such as publicly showing his inked finger during voting — sent a strong message of cohesion. LJP-Ram Vilas’ support to the JD(U) on the Alauli seat played a positive role. Chirag Paswan said, “Rumours of internal differences within the NDA were politically motivated, and the landslide victory itself proved the strength of the alliance.”

He added that the NDA’s victory was a mandate for stability, unity, and development, and that the new government would move forward with even stronger coordination. With all NDA partners indicating full cooperation and confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the final outline of the new government is expected to be announced soon.