NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins In Bihar Election

The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly began at 8 am, and initial trends indicate a strong start for the NDA. Within the first hour, the alliance crossed the majority threshold of 122 seats, leaving the Mahagathbandhan significantly behind in early projections. Although the RJD briefly overtook the BJP in the number of seats it was leading on, the BJP quickly regained its advantage, securing leads in nearly 80 constituencies by around 9:40 am.

Key constituencies such as Lakhisarai, Alinagar, Buxar and Patna Sahib showed the BJP in front, while the RJD was ahead in Raghopur, Hajipur, Bodh Gaya and other regions. These figures, however, are based on very early trends and the final picture is expected to become clearer by evening.

Most exit polls have projected a decisive win for the NDA, though the Mahagathbandhan remains confident of outperforming these predictions. While Tejashwi Yadav leads the INDIA bloc’s campaign as their chief ministerial face, the NDA has not announced a candidate, keeping attention focused on Nitish Kumar’s political future. Also in the fray is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which has registered early leads on a couple of seats.

The Election Commission began counting with postal ballots before moving to electronic votes. The state saw a record voter turnout across both phases—65.08% in the first and 69.20% in the second, the highest since 1951. Security arrangements have been intensified at all counting centers, with layers of protection around strong rooms and restrictions on gatherings or victory celebrations.

Several notable constituencies remain under watch, including Raghopur, Mahua, and multiple seats in the Seemanchal belt. Exit polls largely predicted a sweeping victory for the NDA, though one survey—by Journo Mirror—forecast a win for the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, controversies surfaced ahead of counting, including an RJD leader’s “Nepal-like situation” remark, which drew sharp criticism.

A total of 2,616 candidates contested across 243 constituencies in the two-phase election held on November 6 and 11. As counting progresses, early figures show fluctuating leads for both alliances, with the NDA steadily strengthening its position.