Patna: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the NDA will win the Bihar Assembly elections in a convincing manner and again form the government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We have worked for the people of Bihar and they know it. The Prime Minister has given a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for various purposes. It has reached the common man. Rs 1,500 each has been given to each of the 2.5 crore farmers in Bihar and many more. We have a vision for the future. People of Bihar know it and will vote for us again for further development," Prasad said.

"Narendra Modi has a vision to connect every village of the country through Internet. There is a proposal to install optical fibre in 45,945 villages in Bihar and it will be completed by March 2021," the Minister said.

"We did the virtual rallies in Bihar and were highly successful. I am pleased that it was followed by other political parties though some parties failed in this campaign," Prasad claimed.

"While we have a clear policy, a clear vision, and a face for CM post, there is no clarity on CM candidate in the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance partners are parting ways," he said.

Reacting to the Rashtriya Janata Dal hoardings wherein only Tejashwi Yadav was projected as leader of the party, Prasad said: "The opposition has removed the pictures of two former CMs (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi) from the hoardings. I want to ask the opposition leader (Tejashwi) why he is embarrassed. Do you feel ashamed of your inheritance?" the Minister added.