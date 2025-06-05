Live
Nearly 15,500 smugglers held in Punjab anti-drug drive
In three months of launching its anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the Punjab Police have arrested 15,495 drug smugglers and registered 9,087 FIRs, according to an official.
A roadmap has been prepared to eliminate drugs from Punjab. To achieve this, a two-pronged strategy is being adopted to further dismantle the narcotics network by segregating big drug suppliers and peddlers from the drug users, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Along with this, a balanced approach of zero tolerance has been adopted by taking stringent legal actions against traffickers and motivating users to undergo de-addiction treatment, he said.
“Our aim is to choke the supply chain by isolating and punishing the actual drug dealers while offering a compassionate path to recovery for drug users,” said Yadav. Sharing the outcome of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive, the DGP said the police have registered 9,087 FIRs and arrested 15,495 drug smugglers since March 1.