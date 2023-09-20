Nearly 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on 2nd day of festival

Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god, officials said.

Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days.

People took out processions of idols with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.