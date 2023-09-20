Live
- Gopal Rai urges joint review meeting with union ministers to tackle winter pollution in Delhi
- India, US armies to host Indo Pacific ‘Chiefs of Armies’ conference
- Gujarat: 4 killed, 1 missing as car plunges into lake
- Don't treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to 'wounded' mother nature: Prez
- Health ministry reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero across all categories
- Rajya Sabha adopts resolution lauding scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success
- Two dead, four injured after blast in Delhi factory
- NIA intensifies campaign against Khalistani terrorists, announces rewards on 5 BKI operatives
- Hopeful of closing FY24 with Rs 1,200 cr revenue run rate: Licious
- BJD to field Pramila Mallik for Assembly Speaker
Just In
Nearly 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on 2nd day of festival
Highlights
Nearly 7,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god, officials said.
Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god, officials said.
Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days.
People took out processions of idols with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS