NEET PG cut-off reduced to zero

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. Candidates, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam, will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

"It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to 'zero' across all categories by MoHFW," said a notice issued on Wednesday.

