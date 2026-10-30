Neha Bora Backs INDIA Bloc’s November 1 Rally Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Says ‘See You There’

Student activist and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has extended her support to the INDIA bloc's proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process. The rally is scheduled to take place at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

In a video message shared on social media, Bora said the demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a complete halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the withdrawal of the 2023 law would culminate in a public movement at Ramlila Maidan.

She urged citizens to join the protest to protect their voting rights and uphold the principles of democracy.

INDIA Bloc Plans Mega Rally Over Alleged Vote Theft

The INDIA bloc has called for a major rally under the banner of 'Chalo Dilli' to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise. Opposition leaders have accused the Election Commission of irregularities during the SIR process and are demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The November 1 gathering is expected to bring together opposition leaders, party workers, student groups, activists and citizens from different parts of the country.

Bora's announcement came two days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also extended its support to the rally. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the party's backing in a post on X, using the slogan "GYANU MUST GO!"

Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens to Join Protest

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also appealed to people to participate in the November 1 march.

During an Instagram 'Ask Me' session, Gandhi said the march would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and conclude at Ramlila Maidan. He described the demonstration as an effort to protect democracy, oppose alleged vote theft and safeguard the Constitution.

Gandhi also encouraged student organisations, irrespective of their political affiliations, to take part. Addressing concerns about a possible police crackdown, he said people should not be worried about the ruling BJP's response.