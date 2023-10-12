Neighbour Shows Adult Video And Attempt Rape To Minor In Noida

A disturbing incident unfolded in Noida, where a 22-year-old man was apprehended for exposing a minor to explicit content and attempting to sexually assault her. The horrifying event took place when a 7-year-old girl, who had innocently gone to visit a neighbor's house to play, found herself in a deeply distressing situation.



According to a report by PTI, this alarming incident occurred on a Tuesday evening, when the young girl ventured into her 22-year-old neighbor's apartment. Both of their residences were situated side by side within the confines of an apartment building, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Police Station.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance and child safety in residential communities, reminding us all of the need to protect our children from potential threats that may lurk even in familiar surroundings. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in safeguarding the well-being of our youth and the essential role that law enforcement plays in addressing such distressing situations. Authorities are actively investigating the matter to ensure justice is served and to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.