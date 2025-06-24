Live
NEP 2020 will transform India's educational landscape: VP
Noida: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) when implemented will transform India's educational landscape as the policy resonates with the country's "civilizational spirit, sense and ethos".
Dhankhar shared his thoughts as he addressed the inaugural session of the 99th annual meet and national conference of the vice chancellors organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Amity University here. "I must share with you that after more than three decades, something has happened which has truly changed the landscape of our education.
