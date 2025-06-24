  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

NEP 2020 will transform India's educational landscape: VP

NEP 2020 will transform Indias educational landscape: VP
x
Highlights

Noida: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) when implemented will transform India's...

Noida: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) when implemented will transform India's educational landscape as the policy resonates with the country's "civilizational spirit, sense and ethos".

Dhankhar shared his thoughts as he addressed the inaugural session of the 99th annual meet and national conference of the vice chancellors organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Amity University here. "I must share with you that after more than three decades, something has happened which has truly changed the landscape of our education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick