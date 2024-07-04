Live
Nepali Congress chief Deuba asks Prachanda to quit
Kathmandu: Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to step down and pave the way for the formation of a new government after the Himalayan nation's two largest political parties struck a power-sharing deal to oust the former guerrilla leader.
Deuba, 78, and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman K P Sharma Oli, 72, - both former premiers - inked a power-sharing deal on Monday night to form a new government. They agreed to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotation basis for the rest of the term of Parliament.
