Netaji’s life embodied valour: V-P

Cuttack: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, and said all those who fought for the country’s Independence must be honoured by every Indian. Highlighting Bose’s fearless leadership, indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the freedom struggle, Radhakrishnan said his life embodied the true essence of ‘Parakram’ (valour), and it continues to inspire generations to uphold courage, sacrifice and national unity. Radhakrishnan, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on his maiden Odisha visit, attended the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at the birthplace of Bose in Cuttack. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video message played out at the event here at Odia Bazaar, the Vice-President said the Prime Minister ensured due honour to Bose by declaring his birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (Day of Valour) in 2021.

“There may be difference of opinion, different ways of fighting for independence... But, the great sacrifices should be recognised and honoured by every Indian,” Radhakrishnan said. The Vice-President also recalled that in 2018, the BJP-led Central government renamed the Ross Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, calling it an act of honouring a great son of India.

“Modi’s decisive action and unwavering commitment to the nation’s security and self-reliance expresses the spirit of ‘Parakram’, which is the spirit of courage and resolve,” Radhakrishnan said. The Vice-President said the formation of the Forward Bloc by Netaji was not against Mahatma Gandhi, but represented a different approach to fighting colonial rule.

“When he (Bose) arrived in Cuttack, thousands of people came. Back then, everybody knew Mahatma Gandhi and he was an unquestionable leader. That unquestionable leader was questioned by one single man – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It showed how great a leader he was,” Radhakrishnan said.

The Vice-President said ‘Parakram’ was not merely a remembrance of Netaji, but a call to every Indian to act boldly and contribute to nation-building. He said that Bose’s fight against the colonial rule continues to ignite a sense of patriotism among Indians even today.

”The first patriotic spark ignited in my heart was after going through the life history of Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji continues to live wherever courage defeats fear and wherever duty rises above self-interest,” he asserted.