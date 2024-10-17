Never called for closure of madrasas: NCPCR chief

New Delhi: NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said he never called for the closure of madrassas but recommended state funding to these institutions be stopped as they are depriving poor Muslim children of education. He said that Muslim children from impoverished backgrounds are often pressured into religious schooling over secular education. We advocate for equitable educational opportunities for all children. In a recent report, the apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raised serious concerns about the state of functioning in madrasas and called for stopping the state funding unless they comply with the Right to Education Act.

The report received sharp reaction from political leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who blamed the ruling BJP for selectively targeting minority institutions. Kerala’s Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said it was the latest display of the communal agenda by the Union government and its agencies.

However, Kanoongo clarified that he never called for the closure of the madrassas.

“We never advocated for the closure of madrasas. Our stance is that while affluent families invest in religious and regular education, even children from impoverished backgrounds should be imparted that,” he stated, emphasising the need for equitable educational opportunities for all children regardless of socioeconomic status. Responding to the functioning of the madrasas, Kanoongo criticised certain groups within the country for “fearing” the empowerment of the poor Muslim community. “There exists a faction in our nation that dreads the empowerment of Muslims.

Their fear stems from the anticipation that empowered communities will demand accountability and equal rights,” he told PTI in an interview. This, he suggested, is a primary reason behind the resistance to inclusive educational reforms. Highlighting the government’s responsibility, Kanoongo asserted, “It is the duty of the government to ensure that children receive normal education. The state cannot turn a blind eye to its obligations.”

He pointed out that impoverished Muslim children are often pressured into religious schooling over secular education, undermining their prospects. “Why do we constrain our poorest Muslim children to attend madrasas instead of schools? This policy shifts the burden unfairly onto them,” Kanoongo remarked. Reflecting on the historical policies, Kanoongo recalled the post-1950 constitutional mandate for universal education.

“After the Constitution was implemented in 1950, Maulana Azad (India’s first Education minister) visited madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and declared that Muslim children did not need to pursue higher education in schools and colleges. This led to a significant underrepresentation of Muslim students in higher education, currently hovering around five per cent,” he noted. In contrast, he highlighted the participation rates of other marginalized communities, suggesting that systemic biases have hindered Muslim students’ academic achievements.