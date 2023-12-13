New Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav And Vishnu Deo Sai To Lead Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Amid Cabinet Speculations

In a significant political development, the newly appointed Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai, are poised to take the oath of office today. The swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The selection of these leaders, shrouded in suspense until the official announcement, has sparked speculation and interest, particularly regarding the formation of their respective cabinets.

Mohan Yadav, the incoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is a 58-year-old three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Known for his close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Yadav's nomination took many by surprise, deviating from earlier expectations. He began his political journey by winning the Ujjain South constituency in 2013 and subsequently retained it in 2018 and 2023. With academic credentials including an LLB, MBA, and PhD, Mohan Yadav previously served as the Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet. His two deputies are set to be Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, while Narendra Singh Tomar is slated to become the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who played a pivotal role in leading the BJP to a significant victory in Madhya Pradesh, expressed confidence in the leadership of the new Chief Minister. Chouhan emphasized his commitment to the state's progress and asserted that he won't seek anything for himself in Delhi.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, is a 59-year-old seasoned politician and former Union minister. Notably, Sai is set to become the first tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Despite lacking a high public profile, his selection by the BJP came as a surprise. Vishnu Deo Sai has a wealth of experience in electoral politics and grassroots-level work. Deputies Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will assist him, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh is poised to become the Speaker.

The BJP's decision to announce these leadership changes marked a departure from the anticipated names, introducing a new line of leaders in both states. As the swearing-in ceremonies unfold, the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is poised for notable transformations, and observers keenly await the official formation of the new cabinets.