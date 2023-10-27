New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal government launches 'Red Light On-Gadi Off' campaign

New Delhi : Delhi's Kejriwal government on Thursday launched the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign to combat vehicular pollution. Launching the campaign at the ITO intersection, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to combat winter pollution, on which the government is working.

Along with the pollution created by biomass burning and dust, the pollution caused by automobiles also contributes to an increase in pollution in Delhi. With this in mind, the "Red Light On, Vehicle Off" campaign was launched. In addition, the Delhi government is acting quickly on any directives received by CAQM under GRAP.

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi government has established a green war room to combat pollution, is conducting an anti-dust campaign to manage dust pollution, and a bio-decomposer is being sprayed on 5,000 acres to melt stubble. In this sequence, the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign is now being started.Rai further stated that as per the Petroleum Conservation Research Association's data complete implementation of the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign could significantly reduce vehicle pollution in Delhi by 15 to 20 percent.