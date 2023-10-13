Live
- Nara Lokesh express doubts over Naidu's health, says CM will be held responsible
- TN CM's spouse Durga Stalin participates in Abhisheka seva in Tirumala temple
- VUPPC leaders seek CM's support to strengthen VSP
- 9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition
- Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- Will contest election against KCR: Eatala
- Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles
- Political advertisements under EC scanner
- KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara
- Rajasthan polls: BJP leaders on ground to assuage those denied tickets
Just In
New Delhi: BJP workers protest near Aam Aadmi Party office
Demand CM Kejriwal’s resignation over corruption charges
New Delhi : Leaders and workers of some Delhi BJP frontal organisations Thursday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office here, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over alleged corruption in his government.
Raising slogans and carrying placards, the protesters were moving towards the AAP office on the DDU Marg, but were stopped by the police at a barricade at some distance. “We have been running an awareness campaign against the corrupt Kejriwal government that has looted Delhi during its nine-year in office. The BJP will not relent till Kejriwal resigns from the post of chief minister,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.
The BJP has been protesting against the Kejriwal government levelling against it allegations of corruption including of “liquor scam”, a case in which former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail.