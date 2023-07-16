BSF nabs Pak national, hands over to Pak

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Friday arrested a Pakistani national who crossed the international border and entered the Indian territory inadvertently near Kamirpura village in Punjab’s Amritsar (Rural) district, an official release said.

“On July 14, 2023, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended 1 Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near the village - Kamirpura under Amritsar district,” stated the BSF Punjab Frontier in an official release. He was handed over to the Pak Rangers in the Gurdaspur Sector.

During questioning, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, added the BSF.

Following this, the Border Security Force approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter.

On April 14, at about 7:00 pm the apprehended Pakistan national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds.