New Delhi: 'Business Blasters' to begin in govt-funded colleges soon

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the 'Business Blasters' programme will be introduced in Delhi government-funded colleges and grants for the curriculum are being sanctioned. Addressing the students and teachers at the Excellence in Education Awards of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said, "Business Blasters programme shaped the students' mindset of becoming job givers and not seekers." "We aim to introduce the same curriculum in the colleges funded by our government.

Funds are being sanctioned to those colleges to begin this curriculum," he said. The programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

Fifty-one government and private schools were awarded the 'Excellence in Education Award' of the Delhi government under seven categories by the chief minister and Education Minister Atishi. Kejriwal further said the credit for the "education revolution" in the national capital should be given to the teachers of the government schools. These schools have surpassed the private schools in all aspects, he said.

"We haven't changed the teachers, we only gave them an environment to excel. Even the underprivileged children get the best education in Delhi today," the chief minister said. Kejriwal said Delhi government school teachers are "nothing less than role models" for the students. "When the students were receiving awards, most of them told me they wanted to become teachers when they grew up. Hence, it proves that Delhi government school teachers are nothing less than a role model to these students," he said. While Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Rajokari) received the 'Chief Minister trophy' for the state's best school, 13 schools received the 'Education Minister trophy' for best district school. Twenty schools were awarded 'Zonal best schools', and 12 schools were awarded for best management committee.