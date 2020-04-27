New Delhi: Centre cancels Chinese test kit orders

New Delhi: Not a single rupee will be lost to Chinese firms who provided 5 lakh faulty COVID-19 test kits to India as the orders have been cancelled and the payments not made, the government said on Monday amid a controversy over the issue.

Several states, including Rajasthan and West Bengal complained about the new test kits, saying they had only 5.4 per cent accuracy. Opposition parties questioned the government's purchase as well.

Coronavirus test kits made by two Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics have been found "under-performing" by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government said.

It has asked states and hospitals to stop using the kits made by the two companies and since "due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), GoI (Government of India) does not stand to lose a single rupee", an official statement said.

16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days. A total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days.

Stigma associated with COVID-19 should be addressed through an intensive campaign. "We have to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy, said an ICMR official.

"We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you."