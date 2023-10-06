New Delhi: Dr Kafeel thanks SRK for highlighting Gorakhpur incident

New Delhi : Dr Kafeel Khan, who was jailed in the 2017 Gorakhpur encephalitis deaths case, has expressed gratitude to superstar Shah Rukh Khan for shedding light on the tragic incident through his blockbuster film “Jawan”. Taking to microblogging site X, Dr Kafeel Khan said he has been trying to get in touch with the superstar for a while to convey his deep appreciation for his “extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues”.

“The movie’s poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark on my heart. As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen,” he wrote in a letter addressed to the actor that he posted on X.

“Jawan”, headlined by SRK and released on September 7, features a subplot involving actor Sanya Malhotra, who plays a doctor struggling to arrange oxygen supply at a government hospital when a number of children are admitted due to high fever. But the children die and the doctor is held responsible for their deaths and jailed. Viewers noticed a similarity between the sub-plot and the case of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was jailed for dereliction of duty after 63 children died of acute encephalitis syndrome at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur. A government inquiry later cleared him of these charges. Dr Kafeel Khan said though “Jawan” is a work of fiction, the parallels it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a “powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost”.

“It underscores the urgent need for accountability within our healthcare system. The character portrayed by @sanyamalhotra07 (as Dr Eeram Khan) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced. “It was heartening to witness the real culprit of ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’, got caught, though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free, me still struggling to get my job back, and those 63 parents who lost their little ones still waiting for justice,” he added. Dr Kafeel Khan also highlighted his book “The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy” and believes “a part of the movie’s plot resonates with the events detailed” in the book.