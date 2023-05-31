Live
New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi : As his government completed nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. "Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted. He also shared an infographic on his government's welfare works. "Over the past 9 years, we have strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India's poorest. Through numerous initiatives, we have transformed millions of lives. Our mission continues - to uplift every citizen and fulfill their dreams," Modi said.