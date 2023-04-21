New Delhi: Heavy snowfall ahead of Char Dham Yatra

New Delhi : Beware of the deteriorating climate of the famous hill shrines along the Char Dham Yatra route from both the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Met reports indicate that there has been a fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours at the famous hill shrines of Kedardham and Badridham.

The Badridham is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on April 27 while Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will be opened five days earlier on April 22. Kedardham on the other hand is set to open for devotees on April 25. In addition, snowfall is predicted throughout this week alongside two upcoming storms at Kedardham around Saturday. There is every possibility of the daytime temperatures plummeting from the single digits at all these places now. The night temperatures are anyway at sub-zero levels. In addition, the Met department also is predicting rains along the routes too which could disturb the movement of traffic to all the four shrines.

Telugu yatris are always in good numbers and many are repeat travellers no doubt. Yet, as several senior citizens travel, it would be better if they take good care.

Particularly, the trek route to the famous Badridham has witnessed fresh snow near Bhairav glacier that could pose many problems for the enthusiasts, Disaster Management Authority official Surendra Rawat has cautioned the pilgrims. Weather at Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts has taken a turn for the worse to the extent that road clearing works have been hampered completely and even officials are unable to inspect the works. Snow clearing works will be started only after the snowfall stops, the officials added.

There is no hope of the weather getting cleared as rains and snow along with icy winds are expected to continue till this weekend, it is said.

Hundreds of Telugus travel to the religious destinations at the beginning of the season itself. Enquiries at the Andhra Ashram in Rishikesh reveal that there are a good number of people coming early this time too going by the enquiries. Added to this, there is also the threat of the Joshimath people staging roadblocks in protest against the government negligence of their plight owing to the sinking of land in the town.