New Delhi: High Court slams Ansal for seeking travel nod at last moment

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, for approaching the court at the last moment seeking permission to travel abroad.

The high court said it cannot decide the application without giving an opportunity to the state to file its response. Gopal Ansal told the court that he has to travel to Bangkok from September 28 to October 3 for a business meet.

Justice Jyoti Singh said, “Tell me why have you come at the last moment? You have come at the last moment, without giving any time to the state to respond. You have not given any time to the court also. You will have to postpone your visit. I cannot decide the application without giving them time to respond.”

The counsel for Gopal Ansal submitted that he got his passport renewed only on September 23 because of which it took him time to approach the court for permission and that his plea will become infructuous as he has to travel on Thursday.

The counsel representing the state contended that earlier Gopal Ansal’s application seeking renewal of passport was agreed to after his lawyer gave an undertaking that he will seek permission before travelling abroad. Now he has come at the last moment so that the state does not get any time to file its reply or to verify his claims regarding the foreign visit, he argued.