  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

New Delhi: India logs 58 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India logs 58 new Covid cases
x
Highlights

India saw a single-day rise of 58 new coronavirus infections while the active cases in the country were recorded at 1,450, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

New Delhi : India saw a single-day rise of 58 new coronavirus infections while the active cases in the country were recorded at 1,450, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,922, the data updated at 8 am said. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,393). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,63,021 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X