New Delhi: India logs 58 new Covid cases

New Delhi : India saw a single-day rise of 58 new coronavirus infections while the active cases in the country were recorded at 1,450, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,922, the data updated at 8 am said. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,393). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,63,021 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.