New Delhi: Missing mountaineer found alive atop Mt Annapurna

New Delhi : Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old prominent Indian woman climber was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point, an official of the expedition organiser said.

An aerial search team located Kaur, who scaled the world's 10th highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, above Camp IV, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pasang Sherpa, was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times newspaper. "We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp," he said.

Kaur has been seen descending alone towards Camp IV by the aerial search team, according to Sherpa.

The leading Indian woman climber, who was left alone below the summit point, remained out of radio contact till this morning, the report added.

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning only after she managed to send a radio signal asking for 'immediate help'.

According to Sherpa, her GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft). She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5:15 pm on Monday.