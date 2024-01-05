New Delhi: NCPCR summons chief secys of 11 states, UTs

New Delhi : Apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned the chief secretaries of 11 states and Union territories over “lack of action” in identifying Hindu and other non-Muslim children enrolled in madrassas, and getting them admitted to schools.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had sought the action around a year ago. It had said that the enrolment of non-Muslim children in madrassas is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution.

The Article, it had said, prohibits educational institutions from obligating children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parents.

Madrassas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission had said and had added that it has been also learnt that those madrassas funded or recognised by the government are imparting religious education as well as to some extent formal education to children.

Commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the child rights body has been continuously asking all states and union territories (UTs) for the “last one year to identify Hindu and other non-Muslim children going to madrassas or living in madrassas, and get them shifted and admitted to schools”.

The commission had also asked all states and UTs to “make arrangements to provide basic education to children enrolled there by mapping all unmapped unrecognised madrassas”.

But due to “lack of action because of continuous neglect by states”, the NCPCR on Wednesday issued summons to the chief secretaries of 11 states and sought clarification in the matter, the NCPCR said.

It has summoned the chief secretaires of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Telangana.

The chief secretaries have been asked to be present in-person in front of the commission with a clarification over the “non-action” and details sought about madrassas, according to the copies of the NCPCR summonses which are in possession with PTI. The chief secretaries of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been summoned on January 12 while those of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa on January 15.

The Jharkhand chief secretary was summoned on January 16 while those of Karnataka and Kerala on January 17. The chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Telangana have been summoned on January 18.