New Delhi: Nurses strike work for salaries

New Delhi: The nurses working in hospitals and dispensaries under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation went on indefinite strike from Monday demanding immediate payment of pending salaries.

The strike led by Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September.

The NWA on Saturday had shot a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and had said, it will "begin indefinite strike from November 2".

"We were left with no other option but to go on a strike. We have a family to run too. Does the NDMC think we will continue to work without salaries. We already did for three months without pay in interest of patients," said Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA.

She said nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital and Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital have also joined the stir. About 650 nurses are on strike, she claimed.

"We hope this strike won't have to continue for long and our issues will be resolved," Jamwal said.