New Delhi: Poll data shows BJP most preferred for governance says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cited poll data to assert that the BJP has become people's most preferred for governance as its record of winning state elections while in power is much better than the Congress.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credited "team spirit" for the party's big win in the recent assembly polls, noting that besides winning in three states it has also grown in strength in Telangana and Mizoram.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Quoting Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the Congress faced assembly polls 40 times while in power for one term in those states and could win only seven of them, having a dismal success rate of 18 per cent.

The corresponding figures for the BJP is 22 out of 39 times, a success rate of 56 per cent, Modi noted.

Regional parties have fared better than the Congress but not the BJP as they won 18 of 36 times when in power, notching up a success rate of 50 per cent.

It shows the BJP is the most preferred party for running the government, he said.

Modi while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting said that the recent electoral victories in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were not solely his triumph but the victory for all party workers.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to address him as just Modi and not ‘Modi ji’.