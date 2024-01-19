New Delhi: Transparent system, honest efforts led to poverty decline says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that a transparent system put in place by his government, its honest efforts and an emphasis on people's participation have led to nearly 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty in the last nine years. During a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', he said that nobody could have thought that poverty in India can decline but the poor have shown that it can be if they are given resources. People's trust in the government is visible everywhere, he said.

Citing a recent Niti Aayog report, which highlighted the decline in poverty, Modi said India has presented a model to other countries in helping the poor and this has drawn global attention. It is a very encouraging report, he said. Modi said the yatra has met success beyond his imagination and his government is likely to extend its beyond January 26 due to an increasing demand from the masses that the vehicles meant to publicise welfare schemes and enlist more beneficiaries should visit their places too.

It has become a mass movement in two months and a study will find it as a great example of last-mile delivery, the prime minister said. Asserting that no one will be left out of these welfare schemes, he said, "Modi worships and values people who were neglected by everyone” The yatra has already reached 70-80 per cent of panchayats and about 15 crore people have joined it, he said The 'Vikas Rath' has become 'Vishwas Rath', infusing trust among people that no deprived person will be left out of its benefits, he said.

More than four crore people have taken health checkups during the yatra and over 2.5 crore have been screened for TB, he said, adding that over 50 crore 'ayushman' cards have been given to people and nearly 35 lakh farmers have been included in the 'PM Kisan Yojna'. Neearly 25 lakh new 'Kisan Credit Cards' and 25 lakh free gas connections were given and 10 lakh new 'SVANidhi' applications received during the course of the yatra so far, he added.

He said these are not merely statistics for him as every number represents a life who was deprived of the benefits so far. The prime minister said he has always tried to ensure saturation of welfare schemes coverage. He stressed his priority is to ensure good nutrition, health and treatment to people besides houses with availability of water, cooking gas and power connections. He also underlined as to how crores of people have got bank accounts and opportunities to do something on their own. Over four crore poor families have got a house of their own in the last 10 years and owners of 70 per cent of them are women, which has boosted their empowerment, he said.