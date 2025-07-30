New Delhi: Two mobile snatchers held

New Delhi: Two mobile snatchers in north Delhi were caught after police discovered they had been paying Rs 5,000 a night to rent a motorcycle used in the crimes, an official said.

The man who supplied them with the vehicle has also been arrested, police said. According to a statement, the accused, Zafar and Afzal, both residents of Shastri Park, were apprehended by a team from the Civil Lines police station in connection with multiple snatching incidents reported in the area. The statement said the motorcycle, bearing a registration number from Uttar Pradesh, was used in the crimes and was registered in the name of Satyaveer, a resident of Shamli. “Satyaveer had given the vehicle to his son Ankit, who runs a WiFi business in Khajuri. Ankit then handed it over to his employee, Nitin, for work-related use,” it said. Police said Nitin later provided the motorcycle to the accused Zafar for Rs 5,000 per night. The vehicle has been recovered and seized.

During questioning, police found that the snatched mobile phone was sold to a man named Aftab Mansoori in Karol Bagh. All three accused have been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.