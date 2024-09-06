  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

New Israeli Ambassador among 5 envoys presenting credentials to President

New Israeli Ambassador among 5 envoys presenting credentials to President
x
Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the new envoys of five countries.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the new envoys of five countries.

The High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Solomon Islands, Nauru, Italy, Iceland and Israel presented their credentials at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The five comprised Ambassadors Antonio Enrico Bartoli of Italy, Benedikt Hoskuldsson of Iceland, and Reuven Azar of Israel, and High Commissioners Anthony Makabo of Solomon Islands and Kane Amandus of Nauru.

The new Israeli envoy, who reached India last month, had stressed that he would continue the work to nourish and promote the "unique relationship" between the two countries, which had, last year, celebrated the elevation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

"Both countries are ancient, hold rich cultures and a bright future. I am really happy to take charge and had dedicated the last few months to prepare for this assignment," Azar had said in a video post on X.

Azar has earlier served as the foreign policy advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick