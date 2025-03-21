New Maharashtra Archives Building to be constructed at Mumbai's Bandra East

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will construct a new “Maha Archives Building” on a 6,691 sqm plot in Mumbai's Bandra East, the Assembly was informed on Friday.

"To ensure the safekeeping of this invaluable national treasure, the new Maha Archives Building will be constructed at the Directorate’s Bandra (East) 6,691 square metre premises. The state-of-the-art facility will feature temperature and humidity-controlled archival chambers, an independent restoration section, a reprography division, a modern research centre for historians from India and abroad and a dedicated exhibition gallery," Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar told the house.

Shelar emphasised the vital role of the Directorate of Archives, which operates under the Cultural Affairs Department.

Established in 1821, the Directorate is headquartered in Mumbai and houses approximately 10.5 crore (105 million) historical documents out of a total of 17.5 crore (175 million) preserved by the department. Since 1889, these valuable records have been maintained at Sir Cowasji Jehangir Readymoney Building, Elphinstone College. However, with time, the need for modern preservation techniques and increased storage capacity has grown. Limited space poses challenges in adopting advanced conservation methods and accepting additional historical records, said the minister.

The minister, on March 18, had announced that Maharashtra will soon witness the establishment of a Grand State Cultural Centre and State Museum in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra has a glorious cultural legacy and it is the duty of the state government to preserve and nurture it. In line with this vision, a State Cultural Centre and State Museum will be set up in the state’s capital – Mumbai. The cultural centre will feature a grand auditorium, dedicated art galleries and a research centre, making it a crucial link for national and international cultural collaborations. It will not only attract domestic and foreign tourists but will also provide a prestigious stage for artists from across the globe," he said.

"The State Museum will play a pivotal role in safeguarding Maharashtra’s ancient treasures, including artefacts unearthed through archaeological excavations, rare paintings, historical relics, sculptures, inscriptions, ancient manuscripts, traditional textiles, and weaponry. By preserving these invaluable pieces of history, the museum will serve as a bridge connecting future generations to the rich legacy of Maharashtra," he said.