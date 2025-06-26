New parking rules to ease chaos at Delhi rly station

New Delhi: A new parking system has been implemented from Wednesday at the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station, aimed at easing congestion and improving the overall travel experience for passengers. Under this system, all vehicles—private or commercial—will be allowed free entry for the first eight minutes.

After this grace period, parking charges will apply and will be automatically deducted through FASTag. The initiative, introduced by Northern Railway, is designed to tackle the persistent problem of traffic jams in and around the station premises and to streamline the process of passenger drop-offs.The new system introduces a structured approach to vehicle movement, particularly on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station, where special guidelines have been set for drivers.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, any vehicle can enter the station area for free for up to eight minutes to drop off passengers.

However, if a vehicle remains inside the premises beyond this period, it will be charged a fee ₹50 for 8 to 15 minutes, ₹200 for 15 to 30 minutes, and ₹500 for any duration exceeding 30 minutes. Vehicles that overstay may also be towed, depending on the situation. To facilitate this system, three exclusive drop-off lanes have been created, and these can only be used for dropping passengers. Vehicles arriving to pick up passengers must use the designated general or VIP parking zones, where parking charges will be applicable as per existing rules.