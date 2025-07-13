New SDG index shows stronger progress in Northeast India, Front Runner districts rise to 85 pc

New Delhi: With better data systems, broader district coverage and stronger state involvement, the 2023-24 edition of the NER District SDG Index offers a more refined and reliable picture of the development journey of India’s Northeastern Region.

The 2023-24 index shows remarkable progress in several areas. All districts in Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura have now achieved ‘Front Runner’ status.

Hnahthial in Mizoram emerged as the top-performing district. States like Nagaland and Tripura showed well-balanced and strong performance across various goals.

Compared to the first edition, the proportion of districts in the Front Runner category has increased from 62 per cent in 2021-22 to 85 per cent in 2023-24.

This improvement is the result of national flagship schemes, better localisation by states, and saturation efforts under initiatives like the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Released on July 7 by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDoNER), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this is the second edition of the index, building on the first report from August 2021.

This latest edition tracks how districts in the eight northeastern states are performing on 15 of the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

It covers 121 out of 131 districts, an increase from 103 districts in the first edition. The data for this index has also improved, with 84 indicators being used -- 41 from central sources and 43 from state systems -- reflecting better coordination and reporting.

The Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations in 2015, aim to reduce poverty, improve healthcare and education, ensure clean water and jobs, and create a more just and equal world by 2030.

In India, NITI Aayog leads the national effort, linking these global goals to government schemes and working closely with all ministries.

The UN team in India supports the process by ensuring inclusiveness and strong financial backing.

The index not only ranks districts but also highlights gaps, challenges and disparities -- both within states and between them.

It aims to encourage competitive federalism, support local planning, promote peer learning, and improve data systems.