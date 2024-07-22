Live
Newly-wed PIO shot dead in US
A 29-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected road rage incident in the US state of Indiana on Tuesday, the US police said.
Newly-married Gavin Dasaur was on his way home with his Mexican wife when he was shot dead by the accused after an argument at an intersection on Indy city's southeast side.
Dasaur was from Agra. He and Viviana ZaMora got married on June 29, a little over two weeks before his death.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dasaur getting out of his car at the intersection and yelling at the driver of the pickup truck.
He then punches the truck's door with the gun in his hand. The driver of the pickup truck responds by shooting him.
Dasaur was rushed to the hospital but died during the treatment. "I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance," the victim's widow, Viviana ZaMora told the police.
Police said the accused, who has been detained, may have acted in self-defence. "Upon further investigation and after consultation with Marion County Prosecutor's Office, that individual was released," the police spokesperson said.