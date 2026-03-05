NHAI awards contract for ring road project

Bhubaneswar: The NHAI has awarded the contract for construction of a six-lane access-controlled greenfield Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar bypass) project, which is expected to be completed within 30 months from commencement of the work. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a letter of award (LOA) for the construction of the major road project in Odisha.

The project involves the development of a 111 km long ring road from Rameshwar to Tangi in three packages under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Tuesday. Package–I of the project has been awarded for construction of a 40 km long six-lane section with paved shoulders from Rameshwar to Bilipada.

The project also includes the development of a 12.4 km long service road on each side, two interchanges, one railway over bridge (ROB), 10 minor bridges, 142 culverts, one wayside amenity, seven elevated underpasses, and eight vehicular underpass, the ministry said. Similarly, a 30 km long six-lane section with paved shoulders from Bilipada to Gobindpur will be constructed under Package–II of the project. The second package also includes the development of a 7.2 km long service road on each side, three interchanges, 11 minor bridges, 90 culverts, one wayside amenity, three elevated underpasses, and 12 vehicular underpasses.

Package–III of the project has been awarded for construction of a 40 km long six-lane from Gobindpur to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza in the State, as per the statement. The third phase of the project also includes the development of a 10 km long service/slip road on each side, one interchange, 23 minor bridges, 69 culverts, one wayside amenity centre, two elevated underpasses, and 25 underpasses.

With a design speed of 100 kmph, the Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar bypass) is envisaged to significantly enhance regional connectivity and mobility by decongesting the urban areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda, it said.

The ministry further said that an access-controlled corridor will boost regional connectivity, lower logistics costs, generate substantial employment, and support long-term economic growth while promoting safer, faster, and more sustainable travel across the region.